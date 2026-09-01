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The Brief Tony Romo pleaded no contest to OWI on Tuesday, Sept. 1, following his July arrest in Milwaukee. Romo was pulled over on the high-rise bridge. He told the arresting deputy he was coming from a golf tournament. Court records show Romo must pay a $784 fine, complete an alcohol assessment, install an ignition interlock device, and endure a six-month driver's license revocation.



Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated (1st) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, following his July arrest in Milwaukee.

According to online court records, Romo faces a six-month driver's license revocation, forfeiture of $784 plus $50, completion of the Alcohol Assessment Program, and the installation of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.

Tony Romo statement

Tony Romo arrested | July 23, 2026

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped on the high-rise bridge while driving south on I-43. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

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Romo was arrested at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. He was booked into the jail at around 9:45 p.m. and released at around 11 p.m.

He told the arresting deputy he was coming from a golf tournament in West Bend and was headed to his hometown to see family.

Tony Romo's career

Big picture view:

Romo, a Burlington native, played golf in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend, which took place July 20-23. He tied for 73rd.

The 46-year-old Romo retired from football in 2017 and joined CBS as a color commentator soon after. Since retiring, Romo and Jim Nantz have been the main tandem for CBS, calling three Super Bowls.

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Romo was the Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006 to 2015, but an injury cost him his spot in 2016 and the team released him after that season. He eventually retired.

Romo went 2-4 in the playoffs and never made it past the divisional round, famously dropping a snap for a potential game-winning field goal in his first against the Seattle Seahawks.

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By the numbers:

Over the course of his career, Romo threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions, completing 65.3% of his passes. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and finished tied for third in the MVP vote in 2014 behind Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt – tied with DeMarco Murray.