Ross Fire in Palo Pinto, Jack counties reaches 85,000 acres, 31% contained
PALO PINTO, Texas - The Ross Fire continues to burn in Palo Pinto and Jack counties. Monday marks one week since the fire first began.
Ross Fire Latest
What we know:
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, more than 85,000 acres have now burned, and the blaze is about 31% contained.
Nearly 160 buildings have been damaged, including at least 18 homes. However, the firefighters managed to save 453 other homes.
Firefighters from all across the state have been working around the clock to strengthen the containment lines. As of late Sunday night, there were more than 440 first responders helping.
They’re utilizing dozers and engine crews. And as they do what they can from the ground, aircraft have been flying above and dropping water on the hot spots.
What we don't know:
The cause of the massive fire still has not been determined.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as Palo Pinto and Jack county officials.