Tommy Hill wins virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s iRacing series got an NFL Hall of Famer to act as grand marshal for Sunday’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Troy Aikman did his best Matthew McConaughey to start the virtual race.

Real NASCAR drivers took part in a 125-lap race online.

Kyle Busch ran into some trouble early, causing a multi-car virtual wreck.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also got into trouble and ended up in the virtual infield grass. He still ended up finishing in the top 10.

iRacing legend Tommy Hill won by a fraction of a second. It’s his 674th iRacing Series win.