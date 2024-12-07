Actor Timothée Chalamet is a fan of the SMU Mustangs if his appearance on College Gameday is to be believed.

Chalamet was the guest picker on the popular show on Saturday morning and called SMU his "favorite team."

"This is the return of the Pony Express," Chalamet said.

He then picked the Mustangs in Saturday's night's ACC Championship game against Clemson.

"I’m pulling for SMU. It smells like the 1980s, folks," Chalamet said.

The Dune star also threw his support behind SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings in next year's Heisman trophy race.

Chalamet's connection to the Ponies is not clear, but during the segment he gave a shout-out to his "Uncle Andy" while voicing his support for the team.

Only time will tell if Chalamet's predictions come true and he is truly Lisan al Gaib.

ACC Championship: SMU vs. Clemson

Eighth-ranked SMU (11-1) takes on No. 17 Clemson (9-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

SMU has gone undefeated in the ACC in their first season in the conference.

The Source Information in this article comes from College Gameday and the College Football Playoff.



