Three UNT football players test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Three University of North Texas football players are waiting on follow-up results after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The university said it tested 112 players, coaches and staff members for coronavirus as part of its return for summer practices.

The three players tested positive on antibody tests, but there were no positive viral tests.

The results of a diagnostic swab test for the players who tested positive for antibodies have not come back yet.

