First Texas World Cup games happen today

The Brief Texas enters the World Cup stage Sunday with the first matches in the state being played. Games will happen in Dallas and Houston. In Dallas, the Netherlands and Japan will play. In Houston, Germany faces Curacao.



The first matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played in Texas happen Sunday.

Houston will host Germany vs. Curacao at noon at NRG Stadium, known as Houston Stadium during the tournament. This is part of Group E action.

In Dallas, the Netherlands and Japan will meet at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, know as Dallas Stadium during the tournament. This is part of Group F action.

How to watch Texas World Cup games

Both games can be seen live on FOX.

If you prefer to stream the games, there are several options:

When are the next World Cup games in Texas?

Dallas and Houston will host their next World Cup matches on Wednesday.

Portugal faces Congo DR in Houston at noon as part of Group K.

England will meet Croatia in Dallas at 3 p.m. as part of Group L.

Editor's note: The times for Sunday's game have been corrected to Central Time.