Texas Tech's new logo designs draw criticism

The Brief Texas Tech unveiled new logos and plans to gradually replace all of its old logos over the next few months. The university says the new red and white Double T logo is more modern and will help take Tech into a new era of college athletics on a national level. Many fans are upset about the change and have criticized the new logo designs.



Texas Tech is changing up its look, and some fans aren’t happy about it.

What's new:

On Tuesday, the university unveiled a new logo for next year.

The so-called modernized logo of the school’s Double T logo is red with a white outline and flat compared to the previous tri-colored logo.

The new look also includes variations of Tech’s Red Raider and Guns Up logos.

The university said it plans to update the logos on all of its buildings, courts, and fields by the spring of 2026.

What they're saying:

"As we celebrate Homecoming this weekend and welcome back thousands of alumni to campus, this is the perfect opportunity to unveil our new branding that will resonate with our history and define Texas Tech Athletics for future generations of Red Raiders. This multi-year project will propel our athletics brand further into this new era of college athletics where Texas Tech will continue to lead at a national level," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a news release.

The other side:

Many Texas Tech fans aren’t happy about the change, complaining that the new logo is plain, boring, and too similar to logos from other universities like Temple University.

Some comments from social media say it "looks like they asked ChatGPT for a new logo."

Another person claimed, "Lubbock’s elementary school students could create a better Texas Tech logo than this monstrosity."

Others suggested it’s the Cracker Barrel fiasco all over again.

But not everyone feels that way. One person wrote, "it’s still a Double T to me. Wreck em!"

