Rangers fans 'work remotely' at Texas Live watch party

Texas Rangers fans were energized and left work early to come to Texas Live in Arlington on Tuesday to see the team play its first playoff game in 7 years.

Game 1 of the Wild Card series got underway on Tuesday afternoon in Tampa Bay, but baseball fans wanted to get together to enjoy the return postseason baseball.

"My thoughts are go and win! Straight up Texas, just fight and let the offense do what the offense does and hope we don’t have to rely too much on our bullpen," said Rangers fan Mila Shaheed.

First pitch was set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, so fans drifted away from work to come to the watch party.

"My boss is out of town, so I am able to be here," said Ameena Shaheed.

"The Rangers are in the playoffs, they are making a push. Yes, everyone at work is very well aware of what I am doing," said Steven Harrell.

"I am working, I have everything on my phone right now," said Mila Shaheed.

The regular season didn't end with a division win, but fans we spoke to say the team has the potential to make an extended postseason run.

"If we get control of this we can go to Baltimore, and we have to take it one game at a time from there," said Mila Shaheed.

"Anything is possible, Rangers have the best offense in the playoffs right now. I think we are batting the best, that can take you a long way. You score more runs you can win," said Steven Harrell.

It was a good day to get away and watch a game.

The Rangers blanked the Rays 4-0 in Game 1.

Game 2 in the best of 3 series will be Wednesday afternoon.

A Rangers win and they will advance to play the Baltimore Orioles.