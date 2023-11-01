How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 5 - channel, stream and more

The Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for the fifth game of the World Series on Wednesday night.

World Series Game 5 - Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar Expand

Where Can I Watch World Series Game 5?

If you are in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, the game will be aired on FOX 4.

The game will air on FOX channels across the country.

You can also stream the game on the free FOX Sports app.

The game is available in 4K on the app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.

The game is also available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.