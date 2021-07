article

The Texas Rangers have traded All-Star starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and two other players to the Philadelphia Phillies for prospects.

Gibson, Ian Kennedy, and Hans Crouse were sent to the Phillies for pitchers Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.

Gibson was 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA this season for the Rangers.

This comes after Joey Gallo was traded to the Yankees earlier this week.

