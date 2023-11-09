Corey Seager, Marcus Semien win Silver Slugger Award; Rangers win team Silver Slugger Award

The Texas Rangers took home some more trophies after shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien won 2023 Silver Slugger Awards, and the team won the American League team Silver Slugger Award.

Seager and Semien were named as finalists for AL MVP earlier this week.

Seager posted a .327 average, hitting 33 homers and driving in 96 runs in 2023. He also led the MLB in doubles with 42.

Semien played all 162 games for the Rangers and led the league in plate appearances, at-bats, runs and hits. Semien hit .276 with 29 homers and 100 RBI.