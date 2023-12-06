Texas Rangers sign relief pitcher Kirby Yates

article

The Texas Rangers signed their first new player since winning the World Series.

Relief pitcher Kirby Yates comes to Texas from the Braves.

The 36-year-old right-hander had a solid 2023 season for Atlanta after missing most of the previous three years due to injuries.

Before that, he was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

Bullpen upgrades are among the Rangers’ top priorities this winter.

Texas relievers blew 33 saves in the regular season but overcame those struggles in the playoffs.