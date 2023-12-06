Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers sign relief pitcher Kirby Yates

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4
article

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) pitching in the sixth inning of game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on October 9, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by John Adams/I

Expand

The Texas Rangers signed their first new player since winning the World Series.

Relief pitcher Kirby Yates comes to Texas from the Braves.

The 36-year-old right-hander had a solid 2023 season for Atlanta after missing most of the previous three years due to injuries.

Before that, he was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

Featured

Texas Rangers fan said he wanted see a World Series win and to meet Clarice Tinsley; Now he's done both
article

Texas Rangers fan said he wanted see a World Series win and to meet Clarice Tinsley; Now he's done both

"I've been waiting my whole life to do two things: a Rangers World Championship and to meet Clarice Tinsley," Borna Danesh said after the Rangers beat the Houston Astros. Now, both dreams have come true.

Bullpen upgrades are among the Rangers’ top priorities this winter.

Texas relievers blew 33 saves in the regular season but overcame those struggles in the playoffs.