Texas Rangers players leaving spring training to return home

The Texas Rangers closed down the team's major league training camp in Arizona, and many players are headed back to North Texas or to their off-season homes.

Roughly 20 players and coaches plan to be on a charter plane Monday to return to Texas.

Others will drive, in order to limit social interaction.

Jon Daniels, the team's general manager, said he is unsure how this will impact the baseball season, and is instead focusing on keeping everyone safe.

Professional baseball's first positive COVID-19 test is a Yankees’ minor leaguer.

Everyone in the Yankees’ minor league system is now told to quarantine.