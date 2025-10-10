Texas Rangers introduce Skip Schumaker as new manager

The Brief The Texas Rangers have officially introduced Skip Schumaker as the team's 21st manager. Schumaker is taking over for legendary manager Bruce Bochy, who led the team to the 2023 World Series. Schumaker emphasized building a strong clubhouse culture and improving communication to get the team back to the playoffs.



The Texas Rangers introduced Skip Schumaker as their 21st manager on Friday.

He’s a familiar face in the organization but will have big shoes to fill.

Skip Schumaker

What we know:

On Friday, Chris Young helped Schumaker put on his #55 Rangers jersey.

He is replacing a legend in Bruce Bochy, who has won four World Series titles and is the sixth winningest manager in Major League Baseball.

Back when the Rangers hired Schumaker as a special advisor last fall, it was clear he was the manager in waiting behind Bochy.

This is how he said Bochy welcomed him to Texas.

"He called me and said, I can’t wait to learn from you. That just shows what kind of guy he is because he wasn’t going to learn anything from me," he joked.

Ironically, as a player Schumaker helped St. Louis beat the Rangers in the 2011 World Series.

Now he’s tasked with helping the Rangers get back on top.

What they're saying:

Schumaker said his goal is to develop a culture with elite communication to get Texas back in the playoffs for the first time since winning it all in 2023.

"I mean, this is an extremely talented roster. I think developing and winning and clubhouse culture is going to be No. 1 thing that’s on my list this offseason, just getting to know the players, trying to figure out exactly what motivates them and gets them going," he said. "I don’t sign up not to win, so that’s what I plan on doing. I signed up try to do whatever I can to get us into the postseason and make long runs into the postseason every single year."

Bruce Bochy

As for Bochy, he still has not moved on to a new organization.

The Rangers reportedly offered him a front office role to remain with the team in an advisory capacity.

Schumaker said he hopes Bochy stays.

