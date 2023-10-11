Texas Rangers will play Houston Astros in AL Championship Series

It will be an all-Texas matchup in the American League Championship Series when the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros.

This will be the first time these two teams will play each other in the playoffs, as the Astros were in the National League until 2013. Since they joined the AL West, the two teams have only made the playoffs in the same season once, 2015, and they both lost in the AL Divisonal Series.

The Rangers haven’t had much success against the Astros this season, losing out on the Silver Boot after getting beat in three of the four series against their in-state rival.

The Rangers won two of three against the Astros in April during their great start to the season, but since then, they have gone 2-8 versus the Astros, including a series sweep in September.

Back in July, there was some bad blood between the teams, as benches and bullpens emptied after Adolis Garcia hit a grand slam and Marcus Semien exchanged some words with Astros catcher Martín Maldonado. No punches were thrown in the scrum around home plate, but Maldonado and Semien were ejected.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 26: Benches clear between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on July 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Astros will have home field advantage in this series after they beat out the Rangers for the AL West title on the last day of the season when the Rangers failed to beat the Mariners.

The Rangers led the AL West for much of the season, but gave up their lead after the All-Star break, before getting it back again, but ultimately failed to win the division.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Sunday, October 15

Game 2 - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Monday, October 16

Game 3 – Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Wednesday, October 18

Game 4 - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Thursday, October 19

Game 5 (If necessary) - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Friday, October 20

Game 6 (If necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Sunday, October 22

Game 7 (If necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Monday, October 23

Could Scherzer, Gray be back?

With the series starting on Sunday, the Rangers have a few days off and hope that time will be beneficial for getting a couple of their pitchers back.

The biggest addition could be Max Scherzer, who the Rangers acquired at the trade deadline.

Scherzer was ruled out the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder last month.

The 39-year-old has been working to be ready if the Rangers continued winning in the playoffs, and could be on the roster for the ALCS.

After celebrating the team’s ALDS win, Scherzer spoke about where he was in his rehab, saying Wednesday was the first day he could say he felt "normal" in his program.

He added that he planned to throw a simulated game in a controlled setting Wednesday and try to extend his pitch count to do his best to be ready.

Scherzer added that he is excited to get a chance to pitch in this playoff run.

Another pitcher who is working to get back in time for the series in Jon Gray, who has been out with a forearm strain since late-September.

Gray is also set to throw Wednesday.

When speaking with reporters, general manager Chris Young said he expects at least one, if not both, to be back in time to take part in the ALCS.

It’s unclear how Scherzer and Gray could be used if they are able to make it back in time for the series.

ALCS Tickets

Pre-sale has already been held for tickets, but the Rangers say there are scattered seats and standing-room tickets that can be purchased from the Texas Rangers website.