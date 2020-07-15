Texas Rangers furlough 12 percent of employees due to COVID-19 financial crunch

The Texas Rangers furloughed about 60 employees on Tuesday, blaming the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for a worsening financial situation.

The club said the number of people furloughed is about 12 percent of their total staff and includes people from baseball operations and the business side.

Furloughed workers will get two weeks pay and medical benefits through October.

Rangers Managing Partner Ray Davis said in a statement he wishes there were another way and he remains optimistic that the club will be able to bring back the furloughed employees in the future.

The Rangers will open the 60 game season at their empty, brand new $1.2 billion dollar stadium on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies.

