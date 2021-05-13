Texas Rangers "Cookie Lady" passes away at 82

article

A Rangers ballpark employee affectionately known as "The Cookie Lady" has passed away.

Shirley Kost died in Arlington at the age of 82 and for decades she worked as a seasonal employee.

Kost was best known for baking thousands of cookies for Rangers players staff and broadcasters over the years. She and her husband also visited the Rangers spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.

A moment of silence in Shirley’s memory will be observed prior to Monday night’s game with the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.