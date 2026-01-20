Texas Rangers cancel Fan Fest due to incoming winter storm

article

The incoming winter storm has caused the Texas Rangers to cancel their annual Fan Fest event scheduled for this weekend.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 5: A general view of Globe Life Field during the Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April, 5, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Fan Fest was due to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Due to the expected frozen precipitation in North Texas this weekend, the event has been canceled.

The team's stops for their Winter Warm-up Week on Friday and Saturday were also canceled.

It would have been the team's 38th installment of the event, held early in the calendar year before the team reports to Spring Training.

All fans who have bought tickets will receive a refund through the method they purchased them.

"It's disappointing to miss these opportunities for our fans and players to connect this offseason," said Rangers Chief Business Officer Jim Cochrane. "After consulting with local weather experts, it was clear that this was the right decision. We will continue to seek opportunities to deliver for our fans and we look forward to the start of the 2026 season."