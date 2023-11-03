Texas Rangers players will be signing autographs this weekend

Texas Rangers fans will get the chance to meet some of the players and get their autographs this weekend.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will be hosting signings for Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: A fan waits for an autograph prior to Game Two of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Seager will be at the Mesquite store on Town East Boulevard from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Garcia will be at the Arlington store on West Arbrook Boulevard from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Dicks Sporting Goods is also hosting signings for Josh Jung and Evan Carter.

Related article

Jung will be at the Parks at Arlington store on South Cooper Street from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Carter will be at the Euless store on Rio Grande Boulevard from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The events are free and fans can purchase Texas Rangers championship gear including t-shirts, hats, and other items at the locations.