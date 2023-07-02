Texas Rangers have 6 All-Stars after Eovaldi, Garcia chosen to take part in game

Nathan Eovaldi and Adolis Garcia were selected as All-Stars, bring the Texas Rangers' total to six players selected for the game on July 11.

Eovaldi and Garcia join Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, and Jonah Heim, who were voted in as starters by fans.

The Rangers' six All-Stars is the most in the American League, only behind the Atlanta Braves' eight selections.

The game is on July 11 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air on FOX 4.