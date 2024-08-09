Texas vs. Texas A&M tickets cost more than Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game tickets

Fans wanting to catch this year’s Texas and Texas A&M football game are going to have to pay a pretty penny.

Tickets for the Nov. 30 game at Kyle Field in College Station are selling for nearly $600 on SeatGeek.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Patrick Lewis #61 of the Texas A&M Aggies prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the second half of a game at Kyle Field on November 24, 2011 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Darren Car Expand

That’s more than the cost of tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys play at home on Thanksgiving Day.

Standing-room tickets for the Nov. 28 game at Cowboys Stadium start at $38, and seats on SeatGeek start at about $127.

Texas is now part of the Southeastern Conference, so this will be the first time the Longhorns will face the Aggies since 2011.