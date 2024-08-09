Expand / Collapse search

Texas vs. Texas A&M tickets cost more than Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game tickets

Published  August 9, 2024 10:42am CDT
College Sports
Fans wanting to catch this year's Texas and Texas A&M football game are going to have to pay a pretty penny. Tickets for that game are selling for more than tickets to the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day home game.

Tickets for the Nov. 30 game at Kyle Field in College Station are selling for nearly $600 on SeatGeek.

That’s more than the cost of tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys play at home on Thanksgiving Day.

Standing-room tickets for the Nov. 28 game at Cowboys Stadium start at $38, and seats on SeatGeek start at about $127.

Texas is now part of the Southeastern Conference, so this will be the first time the Longhorns will face the Aggies since 2011.

