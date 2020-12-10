Texas Longhorns, Kansas Jayhawks football game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

article

The regular season-ending game between No. 23 Texas and Kansas, which had already been pushed back to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Jayhawks' program, has now been canceled due to an outbreak among the Longhorns.

Texas (6-3, 5-3) returned three positive tests after blowing out Kansas State last week, prompting school officials to shut down practice. The Longhorns had a walkthrough Wednesday only to discover there were more positive tests.

Kansas will finish 0-9, its second winless season since 2015. Prior to that, the Jayhawks hadn't gone without a win since 1954.