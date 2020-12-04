Texas football player attacks referee after ejection

article

A Texas high school football player attacked a referee during a game Thursday night. The shocking incident was captured on video.

It happened in Edinburg, Texas, which is not far from McAllen near the Texas-Mexico border.

Edinburg senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron was flagged in the first half for a late hit on the opposing quarterback then penalized again for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game.

Duron then ran onto the field and knocked the referee to the ground.

Police escorted him from the stadium and medical personnel checked the official for a possible concussion.

It’s not yet clear how Duron will be punished.

He was the District 31-6A defensive player of the year in 2019 and is also a star wrestler.

The game did go on after a long delay but the injured referee did not return.

Edinburg ended up defeating Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.