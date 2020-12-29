Texas Bowl between TCU, Arkansas canceled because of COVID-19

article

The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU's program, becoming the 19th bowl canceled this season.

The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year's Eve in Houston.

It was the third game canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month, with all of those involving SEC teams. The Gasparilla Bowl matching South Carolina against UAB was previously canceled, as was Missouri-Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl, but Army replaced the Volunteers to face West Virginia.

