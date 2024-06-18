TCU unveils new uniforms, helmets for season

The TCU Horned Frogs showed off their newly redesigned uniforms for next football season.

The uniforms come in solid white, purple and black.

They feature a small TCU logo and a patch that says Carter Boys on the collar.

"Our new threads are here," read a post on social media.

TCU also has some different helmet options, including one in chrome.

The Horned Frogs will take the field in the new uniforms for the first time on August 30 against Stanford