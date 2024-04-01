TCU claims to change school mascot from Horned Frogs to Squirrels in April Fool's Day prank

Don't believe everything that you see on social media on Monday.

April Fool's Day pranks are popping up left and right, including one from TCU claiming that they are planning to change the school mascot.

A 2-minute video posted to social media simply says, "It’s time for a change. Thank you, Horned Frog Family."

In the video, TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini says the university will change its mascot from the Horned Frogs to the Squirrels.

"After careful consideration by numerous university committees, we've decided to embark on a significant transformation for our university," said Boschini. "Starting today, I'm excited to announce we are transitioning from the TCU Horned Frogs to an animal that is seen daily and abundantly across our beautiful campus."

The video includes new TCU logo with a purple squirrel.

"It's crucial that our university's mascot reflects the ideals and aspirations of our campus," explained Boschini. "The squirrel embodies qualities such as adaptability, resourcefulness and tenacity."

The video showed a distraught Super Frog wandering the campus and news of the change.

"Change is never easy, but rest assured our decision was made with careful deliberation and with the best interests of our university and community in mind," Boschini said.

Just to be sure no one fell for the prank, the video ends with mashup of Boschini laughing at the idea of the change.

The video closes with a simple phrase, "Go Frogs, Forever."