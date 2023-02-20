TCU QB Max Duggan to receive Davey O'Brien Award in Fort Worth

Max Duggan was a second-team All-American, a Heisman finalist and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, but the Davey O'Brien Award which he will be given Monday night is really special.

The award is named for the 1938 Heisman winner who played at TCU and goes to the best collegiate quarterback in the country..

Duggan's collegiate career has been quite a ride.

He came out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, picked TCU and fought through injuries and a heart condition.

Duggan lost the starting job for the Horned Frogs at the beginning of this past season, the starter was injured and Duggan took over, never looking back.

The QB led the Frogs to an unbeaten regular season, before losing in the Big 12 Championship Game.

He bounced back to win in the national semi-finals before losing in the title game.

Duggan has his work cut out for him again now as he tried to find success in the NFL.

Many consider him a long shot, but Duggan says he's up to the task.

For now, he's thrilled to win this award.

"It means so much to be here in Fort Worth and win the Davey O'Brien Award. We knew how special Davey was for TCU and for college football and to Fort Worth so to be from TCU and to be the first recipient from TCU to win this award is pretty remarkable," said Duggan.