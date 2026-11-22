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The Brief Texas Christian University fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday following a 5-6 start to the season. Athletic director Mike Buddie cited a steady slide since TCU's 2022 national title game run and a drop in home attendance. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will serve as interim head coach while the university launches a national search for Dykes' replacement.



Texas Christian University has fired head football coach Sonny Dykes following a 5-6 start to the season, ending his tenure four years after he led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game, the university announced Sunday.

TCU names interim coach

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie terminated Dykes' employment agreement effective immediately after what the school described as an extensive review of the football program. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will serve as interim head coach for the Horned Frogs' regular-season finale.

What they're saying:

"While Sonny's tenure began with the incredible achievement of winning the 2022 Fiesta Bowl and advancing to the national championship game, the proceeding years have seen our program slide further away from that mountain top than can be accepted," Buddie said in a statement. "I am grateful to Sonny for his belief in TCU, his family's love for the Fort Worth community, and for his coaching staff's commitment to recruiting and developing men of high character."

The decision comes one day after TCU fell to Utah in its home finale, dropping the Horned Frogs to 3-5 in Big 12 play and 12th in the conference standings.

Dykes finishes his four-plus seasons in Fort Worth with a 41-23 overall record and a 26-19 mark in Big 12 games. After reaching No. 2 in the national rankings following the 2022 season, TCU went 28-21 overall and 17-18 in conference play, finishing an average of seventh in the league standings while ranking 10th or worse in the Big 12 in penalty yards per game over the past four seasons.

Home attendance also dipped during the 2026 campaign to an average of 37,849 fans per game, the program's lowest mark since 2008.

"TCU's investment in football has led to dramatic growth of our university and city in the past 20 years, and we cannot allow that investment to fall short of its due return, especially at such a pivotal time of change in college sports," Buddie said. "We expect to compete for Big 12 championships, to be a central figure in the College Football Playoff conversation, and our continued investment and growth potential reflects that."

During Dykes' tenure, TCU won the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2024 New Mexico Bowl and the 2025 Alamo Bowl, and finished inside the Top 25 following the 2025 season. Seven players earned All-America honors, 57 received All-Big 12 recognition and 13 were selected in the NFL draft, including a program-record eight picks following the 2022 season.

TCU has launched a national search for its next head coach and scheduled a news conference for Sunday evening to discuss the transition.

What's next:

TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) still has an opportunity to secure bowl eligibility when it closes the regular season on Thanksgiving night against defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1), which is vying for a second straight berth in the conference championship game.