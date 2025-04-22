TCU to face North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland for 2026 season opener

article

The Brief TCU will open the 2026 football season with a game in Dublin, Ireland against North Carolina. The Horned Frogs will be the home team for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The athletic department believes the global event will shine a spotlight on TCU and Fort Worth.



The TCU Horned Frogs will open their 2026 football season in Dublin, Ireland.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic

What we know:

The Texas Christian University football team will play its 2026 season opener against North Carolina on Aug. 29 as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The game will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, which holds 47,000 people. TCU will be the home team.

It will be the university’s first game abroad.

What they're saying:

TCU’s athletic department said the global event will shine a spotlight on Fort Worth.

"This is more than just a football game. It’s an opportunity to advance TCU’s brand globally while having our student-athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of a lifetime. We thank Aer Lingus and Irish American Events for our selection and know our fans will travel very well, turning Dublin into a sea of purple," said TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie.

Head Coach Sonny Dykes believes his team will take great pride in representing TCU internationally.

"With a good number of our players not having traveled overseas, I am most happy for them to have this opportunity and very much appreciate Aer Lingus and Irish American Events making it possible for them as well as all of TCU to share in this experience. It will be special to take the field in Dublin and for our fans to see us on this type of stage in Ireland," he said.

TCU also has an international exchange program in Dublin. So, the university is hoping Horned Frog fans living in that area will be able to attend the game.