TCU Lady Horned Frogs win Big 12 regular season basketball title

The TCU women’s basketball team continues to make history. The 10th-ranked Lady Horned Frogs beat conference rival Baylor and took home their first Big 12 title on Sunday.

TCU 51 – Baylor 48

After an undefeated season, the Horned Frogs traveled to Waco and made history again.

No. 10 TCU took home the program’s first Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title.

The team defeated their biggest rival – No. 17 Baylor.

Sedona Prince gave TCU an early advantage and Haley Van Lith added 14 points.

TCU won 51 to 48 in the winner-takes-all match.

What they're saying:

"Not a lot of people understand how hard it is to win a regular season championship. You have to dominate consistently over the course of a league season. That says a lot about us and the level we’ve been able to play at. It’s been a battle. And to win it on a game like that where we had to be tough and mentally overcome things. You wouldn’t have it any other way," Van Lith said.

The team posted a video of the players celebrating with the trophy after Sunday night’s win.

What's next:

The Lady Horned Frogs will enter the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 seed.

They earned a double bye, putting them into the quarterfinals.

The game is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

Their opponent has not yet been decided.