TCU Lady Horned Frogs advance to Sweet 16 for the first time

The TCU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in the school’s history.

TCU 85, Louisville 70

What happened:

TCU scored 17 unanswered points between the first and second quarters of Sunday night’s game against Louisville. The Lady Horned Frogs were never seriously threatened from there.

Both Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Donovyn Hunter set the pace in the first half, shooting from downtown.

Nnopu has a season high of 23 points and Hunter dropped 18 in the 85-70 win.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Mark Campbell said all the hard work the ladies put in the gym is paying off.

"It’s just neat to see young people work really hard at their craft and for it to be rewarded in a game like this in a stage like this. It’s awesome," he said.

What's next:

TCU will now face the No. 3 seed Notre Dame for a chance to play in the Elite Eight.

The game is Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The time has not yet been set.