TCU, DBU back in NCAA baseball tournament

article

The NCAA college baseball tournament will feature two local teams again.

TCU is back for the 16th time in the past 18 seasons. The Horned Frogs are the number two seed in the College Station Regional Tournament.

They could face their former coach, Jim Schlossnagle, who is now the head baseball coach at Texas A&M. First, they must face Louisiana on Friday.

"I think it's going to be really fun, you know, but at the end of the day we still have to play against Louisiana. So, we have to beat them, and they have to take care of business as well for us to meet. So, you know, we're going for game one. Our heads will definitely be on beating Louisiana first, and then we'll see what happens after that," said Marcelo Perez, TCU’s pitcher.

TCU could face A&M Saturday in an elimination game or with a spot in the regional final at stake.

READ MORE: Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals and former TCU football player, dies in Dallas crash

The Dallas Baptist Patriots are also heading to the Austin regionals as the third seed. They play Louisiana Tech on Friday.

Last season, DBU came up one win short of the school’s first trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

Advertisement

The Patriots are back this year for their eighth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.