Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift returns to Lambeau Field to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
9685d049- article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Taylor Swift attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

It was the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift.

The 33-year-old Swift watched from a suite at Lambeau alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift changes Karma lyric to 'guy on the Chiefs'

Taylor Swift sings the song Karma with altered lyrics, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," at her Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires. Credit: @lautbritos via Storyful

Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will be streaming soon: How to watch

Kelce has averaged 108 yards receiving in the games Swift has attended. He has averaged 50 yards in his other six games. He missed the Chiefs' season opener due to injury.

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, the wife of Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens, also was at the game.