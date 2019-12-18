Tailgating will now be allowed for this year’s Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl

article

The NHL has had a change of heart, and will now allow tailgating ahead of the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

There was some outrage on social media after it was announced that tailgating wouldn’t be allowed at Fair Park before the game between the Stars and Predators, but the NHL decided to change course but with some rules in place.

“We heard the fans, worked with the venue, and will now allow tailgating at Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium in pre-purchase parking lots only for the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” the NHL Communications Department tweeted out Wednesday.

Those looking to tailgate must do so in a pre-purchased lots, which include Lots 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & Parry Ave Lot, and tailgating will not be allowed during or after the game.

No charcoal grills or oil fryers will be allowed, and “excessive” drinking will not “tolerated.”

Drinking games or anything “linked to competitive or binge drinking” will not be permitted.

Click here for full tailgating information.