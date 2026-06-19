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FIFA Fan Fest in Dallas opens just in time for Team USA's first goal

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FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Updated June 19, 2026 2:22 PM CDT Published June 19, 2026 12:57 PM CDT
USMNT set to play Australia this afternoon
USMNT set to play Australia this afternoon

USMNT set to play Australia this afternoon

The U.S. Men's National Team is in Seattle to face off with Australia on Friday afternoon. One the line will be a chance to move on to the next round of the World Cup. But the U.S. could be without its best player -- Christian Pulisic.

The Brief

    • Organizers postponed the opening of Dallas’s FIFA Fan Fest watch party for Friday's 2 p.m. USA vs. Australia match because of storms in the area.
    • The gates at the pavilion opened just as the game got underway.
    • Fans are urged to monitor social media channels for real-time updates.

DALLAS - Storms delayed the opening of Dallas’s FIFA Fan Fest watch party for Friday’s USA vs. Australia match.

Dallas World Cup Watch Party

What we know:

Festival organizers have opened the gates for fans to watch the 2 p.m. game between Team USA and Australia.

Some fans were in their seats in time to see the U.S. Men's National Team score their first goal of the match.



 

They were ordered to "shelter in place" around 3 p.m. because of lightning in the area. But with part of the pavilion covered, most fans just stayed in their seats. Those in line were asked to return to their personal vehicles.

The backstory:

Earlier in the day, organizers said they were monitoring weather conditions and have delayed opening the gates until further notice.

Fans who were planning to watch the game between Team USA and Australia at 2 p.m. were encouraged to check social media channels for the latest updates on event timing and entry.

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Dallas Weather

Dallas Weather: June 19 noon forecast
Dallas Weather: June 19 noon forecast

Dallas Weather: June 19 noon forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about rainfall totals and more rain in the forecast for the weekend.

Widespread thunderstorms will hit the Metroplex throughout Friday. Some storms could become severe, bringing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall that may trigger localized flash flooding.

While the strongest storms and gusty winds will shift east as the day progresses, high temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s for most of the region. Meanwhile, parts of Central Texas are under a heat advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 108 degrees.

Related

Dallas Weather: Storms drop 4-5 inches of rain in parts of Dallas-Fort Worth
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Dallas Weather: Storms drop 4-5 inches of rain in parts of Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather: Widespread Friday morning storms threaten the DFW commute with heavy rain and flash flooding before dangerous humidity pushes the weekend heat index up to 110 degrees.

The Source: The information in this story comes from FIFA Fan Fest officials.

FIFA World CupSports