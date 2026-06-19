FIFA Fan Fest in Dallas opens just in time for Team USA's first goal

The Brief Organizers postponed the opening of Dallas’s FIFA Fan Fest watch party for Friday's 2 p.m. USA vs. Australia match because of storms in the area. The gates at the pavilion opened just as the game got underway. Fans are urged to monitor social media channels for real-time updates.



Storms delayed the opening of Dallas’s FIFA Fan Fest watch party for Friday’s USA vs. Australia match.

Dallas World Cup Watch Party

What we know:

Festival organizers have opened the gates for fans to watch the 2 p.m. game between Team USA and Australia.

Some fans were in their seats in time to see the U.S. Men's National Team score their first goal of the match.







They were ordered to "shelter in place" around 3 p.m. because of lightning in the area. But with part of the pavilion covered, most fans just stayed in their seats. Those in line were asked to return to their personal vehicles.

The backstory:

Earlier in the day, organizers said they were monitoring weather conditions and have delayed opening the gates until further notice.

Fans who were planning to watch the game between Team USA and Australia at 2 p.m. were encouraged to check social media channels for the latest updates on event timing and entry.

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Dallas Weather

Widespread thunderstorms will hit the Metroplex throughout Friday. Some storms could become severe, bringing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall that may trigger localized flash flooding.

While the strongest storms and gusty winds will shift east as the day progresses, high temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s for most of the region. Meanwhile, parts of Central Texas are under a heat advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 108 degrees.

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