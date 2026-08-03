Dallas Weather: Triple-digit heat returns this week
DALLAS - North Texans waking up to a rare, comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s should enjoy it while it lasts, as triple-digit heat and rising humidity are set to return quickly this week.
Temperatures dropped into the mid-60s Monday morning across parts of the region, including 63 degrees in Bridgeport and 67 in Denton, supported by low dew points in the upper 50s. However, highs are projected to hit 100 degrees by Monday afternoon under bone-dry skies, driven by a dominant high-pressure ridge.
Humidity and air quality concerns
The heat will intensify Tuesday with a high near 102 degrees as southerly winds begin pumping Gulf moisture back into the region. An air quality alert is also in effect for much of North Texas, posing potential risks for individuals with respiratory conditions.
While actual temperatures are expected to drop slightly toward the end of the week, surging humidity will keep heat index values elevated, likely triggering heat advisories by midweek. Relief remains minimal, though a shifting weather pattern could bring low rain chances and increased cloud cover starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.
Officials advise anyone working outdoors to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and limit exertion during peak afternoon hours.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 4 Weather Team.