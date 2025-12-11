Expand / Collapse search

Red-hot Stars travel to Minnesota for showdown with Wild on FOX 4

Published  December 11, 2025 2:38pm CST
Dallas Stars
The Brief

    • The Dallas Stars play on FOX 4 on Thursday.
    • Dallas will look to keep its four-game win streak alive vs. the Minnesota Wild.
    • Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Dallas Stars will look to keep their winning streak going as they take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Pregame coverage starts on FOX 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Stars (21-5-5) have won four consecutive games.

The Colorado Avalanche (21-2-7) are the only team in the NHL with a better record than Dallas.

The Wild (16-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, behind the Stars and Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars is defended by Jake Middleton #5 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at American Airlines Center on October 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

  • Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild 
  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 11
  • Time: 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena - St. Paul, MN

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Wild on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

  • Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4
  • Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27
  • Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27
  • Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4
  • Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4
  • March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4
  • March 16 vs. Utah Mammoth - FOX 4
  • March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27
  • March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4
  • April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27

The Source: Information in this article comes from the NHL and the Dallas Stars.

