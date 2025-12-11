Red-hot Stars travel to Minnesota for showdown with Wild on FOX 4

The Brief The Dallas Stars play on FOX 4 on Thursday. Dallas will look to keep its four-game win streak alive vs. the Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.



The Dallas Stars will look to keep their winning streak going as they take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Pregame coverage starts on FOX 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Stars (21-5-5) have won four consecutive games.

The Colorado Avalanche (21-2-7) are the only team in the NHL with a better record than Dallas.

The Wild (16-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, behind the Stars and Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars is defended by Jake Middleton #5 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at American Airlines Center on October 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Date: Thursday, Dec. 11

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Grand Casino Arena - St. Paul, MN

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Wild on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 16 vs. Utah Mammoth - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27