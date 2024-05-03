Stars on the verge of winning first-round playoff series

Expand / Collapse search

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will try to wrap up a playoff series with a victory Friday night.

The Stars regained momentum after losing the first two games against Vegas at home.

They won Game 5 at home Wednesday and can finish things off with a win on the road.

But the Golden Knights are defending the Stanley Cup and have been a challenge for the Stars.

If Dallas can win this series, it sets them up well in their quest for a championship.

Jason Robertson scored a power-play goal to put Dallas ahead late in the second period after Tyler Seguin took a shot to the face and the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 5.

"It's more like a final or a conference final. That we've jumped out of right out of regular season play. And we recognize that. Like if we can get through this, we're going to be tougher, more weathered and better for it," said Stars Coach Pete DeBoer.

Game 6 starts at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas.

If the series goes to a Game 7, it would be Sunday at the American Airlines Center.