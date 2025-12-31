Stars host Sabres in New Year's Eve clash on FOX 4

The Brief The Dallas Stars play the Buffalo Sabres at the AAC on Wednesday. You can watch the game on FOX 4. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.



The Dallas Stars will look to close 2025 with a win as they take on the red-hot Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Pregame coverage starts on FOX 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Stars (25-7-7) have lost their last two games.

The Sabres (20-14-4) are in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, but have won nine of their last 10 games.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres - How to Watch

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 31: Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the Buffalo Sabers at the American Airlines Center on December 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Sabres on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 16 vs. Utah Mammoth - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27