Stars face Ducks on FOX 4

The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, and you'll be able to watch all the action on FOX 4.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 18: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars faces-off against Ryan Strome #16 of the Anaheim Ducks at the American Airlines Center on March 18, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Ducks on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27

Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27