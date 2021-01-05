Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge tests positive for COVID-19

article

Southlake Carroll will be without its head coach for a crucial state semi-final playoff game this weekend due to COVID-19.

Riley Dodge announced Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and will still be in isolation when the Dragons (11-1) play Duncanville (10-1) at Globe Life Park on Saturday afternoon.

"While this is certainly disappointing timing for me, I am taking care of myself and getting the rest I need, expecting a full recovery," Dodge said in a statement.

Carroll ISD said Tarrant County health officials conducted contact tracing and no other coaches or players will need to quarantine because of Dodge.

Defensive coordinator Lee Munn will be the interim head coach for the game.

Southlake Carroll is in its first state semi-final since 2011. The winner of the game advances to the 6A Div. I state championship game.

