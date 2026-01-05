Dallas dating app meeting ends in fatal shooting and murder charge

The Brief Noah Trueba was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting a couple he met through a mobile dating app in Northwest Dallas. One woman died at the scene and a second victim remains in critical condition following the Friday morning shooting. The suspect claims he acted in self-defense during an attempted assault but the official investigation into the motive continues.



Dallas police arrested a man for murder after they say he shot a couple he met through an online dating app.

What we know:

Investigators say 26-year-old Noah Trueba shot and killed a 57-year-old woman on Friday morning in Northwest Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced one of the individuals, 57-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez, dead at the scene.

Noah Trueba

The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to an affidavit, Trueba drank and used drugs with the two, who called themselves husband and wife. Trueba later told police that the couple tried to sexually assault him, so he opened fire.

A police drone located him hiding along a nearby highway, after he ran from the scene.

What's next:

Trueba was arrested at the scene. He is currently booked in the Dallas County Jail and being charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.