SMU regular season finale canceled as COVID-19 suspension of play nears one month

SMU's scheduled home finale Sunday against Tulsa has been canceled by the American Athletic Conference due to the continued suspension of activities in the Mustangs program because of COVID-19 issues.

That ends their regular season. The Mustangs (11-4, 7-4 AAC) last played Feb. 8, when they won 71-56 at East Carolina. They completed only 15 of the 25 games on their original schedule, and 11 of 20 conference games.

Currently the No. 4 seed for the AAC Tournament, the Mustangs would open tourney play March 12, more than a month after their previous games. The AAC Tournament will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, about 40 miles from the SMU campus in Dallas.

SMU athletic director Rick Hart says it's difficult "to put into words the frustration and sense of loss we are experiencing right now." He says it's the school's intent to play in the AAC Tournament.

