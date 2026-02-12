SMU football moves future Oklahoma, LSU home games to AT&T Stadium

article

The Brief SMU football will play two future home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington instead of Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs will host Oklahoma in Sept. 2027 and LSU in Sept 2029 at the home of the Cowboys. SMU previously played their home games at Texas Stadium, the former home of the Cowboys, from 1979 to 1986.



SMU football will play two of their bigger future home games at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

What we know:

SMU announced today they will move future matchups against Oklahoma and LSU to AT&T Stadium. The game against Oklahoma will take place on Sept. 11, 2027, while the LSU game will take place Sept. 1, 2029.

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 29: Michael van Buren Jr. #11 of the Louisiana State Tigers scrambles with the ball under pressure from Taylor Wein #44 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter of the game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadi Expand

Both games were previously scheduled to take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU's campus. The home of the Mustangs has a listed seating capacity of 32,000, while AT&T Stadium has a listed seating capacity of 80,000.

What they're saying:

"Playing Oklahoma in 2027 and LSU in 2029 at AT&T Stadium reflects both where SMU Football has been and where it is going," said Damon Evans, SMU Director of Athletics. "These games evoke our historic presence on the national stage, including the Pony Express era, while delivering meaningful opportunities for revenue generation, brand visibility, and partner engagement in direct support of the vision of Mustang Partners and our continued growth in the ACC."

"As Dallas's only college football program, it's important that we continue to play in venues that allow football fans across the Metroplex to support the Mustangs," said Rhett Lashlee, SMU's head football coach. "As we work to elevate SMU back onto the national stage, we're intentional about scheduling other national brands in iconic venues, on national television."

The backstory:

SMU previously played their home games at Texas Stadium in Irving from 1979 to 1986 during the team's "Pony Express" era. In that span, the Mustangs recorded four 10-win seasons and winning records in seven of the eight years.

The matchup against Oklahoma will be the team's second of a home-and-home series. SMU previously lost to the Sooners 28-11 on Sept. 9, 2023. The matchup against LSU is also part of a home-and-home series, with the game in Baton Rouge scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028.