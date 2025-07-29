Expand / Collapse search

Slimmer Luka Doncic featured on the cover of Men’s Health

Published  July 29, 2025 11:41am CDT
Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS - A slim and fit Luka Doncic is on the digital cover of this month’s Men’s Health magazine

What we know:

Doncic received a lot of criticism about his conditioning during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

Clearly, he took that to heart after he was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February.

What they're saying:

Doncic has spent the past two months training in Croatia.

"Every summer I try my best to work on different things. Obviously, I’m very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better," he told Men’s Health.

In addition to two-a-day workouts, Doncic said he completely revamped his diet to include at least 250 grams of protein each day.  He’s also incorporated intermittent fasting and is eating more gluten-free and low-sugar foods.

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better," he said. "If I stop now, it was all for nothing."

What's next:

Doncic is expected to return to LA before the start of the new NBA season in October.

The Lakers will face the Mavericks again in a preseason game on Oct. 15.

