Shin Soo Choo donates cash to unpaid minor leaguers

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin Soo Choo is helping out financially strapped minor league players.

With the season on hold, Choo is giving $1,000 each to nearly 200 players.

The players are not getting their usual pay while games have been postponed indefinitely. However, earlier this week the owners agreed to pay minor leaguers about $400 per week through May.

Choo also pledged $200,000 to the Community Chest of Korea for aid for his home city in South Korea.