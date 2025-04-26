NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders picked in fifth round by Cleveland Browns

article

The Brief The Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round on Saturday. Some projected Sanders to be 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Sanders went to high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Cedar Hill, Texas.



It took longer than expected, but Colorado quarterback and North Texas native Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, has an NFL home.

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 114th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some projected the quarterback to go to the Browns with the 2nd overall pick.

Sanders posted "Thank you GOD" on social media shortly after the pick.

Shedeur Sanders

The backstory:

Sanders played the last two seasons for Colorado after transferring from Jackson State.

His father, former Cowboy Deion Sanders, coached him all four years in college.

Sanders put up big stats at Colorado, throwing for 37 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards his senior year. He also completed a school-record 74 percent of his passes.

He was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the country's top quarterback.

Related article

Some scouts knocked Sanders' arm strength and rumors of poor interviews could have led to his shocking fall to the 5th round.

In high school, Shedeur starred at Trinity Christian Academy in Cedar Hill.

Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks

Sanders will compete for a starting quarterback position with several other possibilities.

Last year's starter, DeShaun Watson, is expected to be out for the season.

Joe Flacco

Kenny Pickett

Dillon Gabriel (selected in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft)

Shedeur Sanders