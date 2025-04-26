NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders picked in fifth round by Cleveland Browns
It took longer than expected, but Colorado quarterback and North Texas native Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, has an NFL home.
The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 114th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some projected the quarterback to go to the Browns with the 2nd overall pick.
Sanders posted "Thank you GOD" on social media shortly after the pick.
Shedeur Sanders
The backstory:
Sanders played the last two seasons for Colorado after transferring from Jackson State.
His father, former Cowboy Deion Sanders, coached him all four years in college.
Sanders put up big stats at Colorado, throwing for 37 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards his senior year. He also completed a school-record 74 percent of his passes.
He was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the country's top quarterback.
Some scouts knocked Sanders' arm strength and rumors of poor interviews could have led to his shocking fall to the 5th round.
In high school, Shedeur starred at Trinity Christian Academy in Cedar Hill.
Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks
Sanders will compete for a starting quarterback position with several other possibilities.
Last year's starter, DeShaun Watson, is expected to be out for the season.
- Joe Flacco
- Kenny Pickett
- Dillon Gabriel (selected in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft)
- Shedeur Sanders
