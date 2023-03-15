What Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler has on the menu for The Masters Champions Dinner

article

The Masters is less than a month away and Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler is in form to compete for a second-straight green jacket after winning the tournament in 2022.

One perk of being a Masters winner is that you get to set the menu for the Masters Champions Dinner the following year.

Scheffler's menu for the dinner was released on Wednesday, and it has a distinct Texas flare.

For appetizers there will be Cheeseburger Sliders that are "served Scottie-style" and Firecracker Shrimp.

He follows it up with a Texas-favorite Tortilla Soup.

For the main course, the Masters champions will choose between Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish. The meal will be served with family-style mac & cheese, jalapeño creamed crown, fried Brussels sprouts and seasoned fried.

The meal closes with a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk & cookies ice cream.

Scheffler's special meal will be served to the former winners on Tuesday, April 4 before the tournament tees off on April 6.