Savannah Bananas to play at Globe Life Field in 2026

article

The Brief The Savannah Bananas will bring their "banana ball" show to Globe Life Field in Arlington for a three-game series against the Texas Tailgaters from Sept. 25-27, 2026. The team's 2026 World Tour also includes a stop at Texas A&M's Kyle Field and features two new league teams. Tickets for the Arlington games will be available starting on Oct. 21.



The Savannah Bananas will bring their unique game of banana ball to Globe Life Field in Arlington next fall.

Savannah Bananas

What we know:

The team released the details of its 2026 Banana Ball World Tour on Thursday night.

The schedule includes three games against the Texas Tailgaters at Globe Life Field from Sept. 25-27, 2026. The game times will be released at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 21 at GlobeLifeField.com/bananas .

Savannah Bananas Schedule 2026

In 2026, the Bananas plan to visit 75 stadiums around the country in 45 different states.

In addition to the stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the team will play at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station on May 2.

They’ll also stop at the Super Dome in New Orleans on March 14-15 and Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on May 30-31.

The Texas Tailgaters, a banana ball team that just wrapped up its inaugural season, will play home games next year at Riders Field in Frisco, as well as in Arlington, El Paso, Round Rock, Amarillo, San Antonio, College Station, Corpus Christi, Midland, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Sugar Land.

For the 2026 schedule, visit thesavannahbananas.com/schedule/.

What Is Banana Ball?

According to the team, banana ball is a fast-paced style of baseball that gets fans involved.

It features singing, dancing, and some unique rules, such as no bunting or walks, outs when fans catch a foul ball, and a two-hour time limit.

The banana ball league will add two new teams for 2026 – the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.