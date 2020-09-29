Rowlett High School cancels 2 football games due to COVID-19

article

The Rowlett High School Eagles will miss the next two varsity football games because of a player testing positive to COVID-19.

The Garland Independent School District said games will be canceled through Oct. 9.

One player has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and other teammates will quarantine for the next 14 days as a precaution, the district said.

“The health and safety of GISD students and staff remains our top priority,” Garland ISD said in a statement.

The Rowlett Eagles were scheduled to play their first game of the season this Friday against the Plano Senior High School Wildcats.

The team Oct. 9 conference matchup with the Sachse High School Mustangs will be rescheduled.

Garland ISD has notified the parents of all students who came in close contact with the infected player. They are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

The district offers free COVID-19 tests to students, staff and family members at Ayman Care.